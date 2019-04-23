Chris Maroleng fired as SABC COO

The SABC board said it made the decision after due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has announced the termination of the contract of chief operations officer Chris Maroleng.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SABC stated, "After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process, the Board resolved to terminate the contract of employment of its Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Chris Maroleng, with immediate effect."

More details to follow.