Chris Maroleng ‘devastated’ by dismissal from SABC

The public broadcaster's board met on Tuesday to consider the findings and recommendations of his recent disciplinary hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Chris Maroleng says he's devastated by his dismissal.

“It’s quite a low point in my career because it has led to a situation where the SABC has decided to accept the recommendations of the findings from a disciplinary committee of the broadcaster which was held outside the SABC.”

In a short statement, the SABC said the board resolved to terminate Maroleng's employment contract with immediate effect.



Maroleng said he would be appealing the findings of the disciplinary committee declaring him guilty of gross negligence.

Earlier on Tuesday, he confirmed to Eyewitness News that he would be appealing the findings.

He said at worst, he may have exercised bad judgement when he wrote a recommendation letter for Marcia Mahlalela, a former employee who left the public broadcaster under a cloud of suspicion.

In its statement, the SABC stated: "After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process, the board resolved to terminate the contract of employment of its Chief Operations Officer, Mr Chris Maroleng, with immediate effect."

