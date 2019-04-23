Cash-strapped Fastjet forecasts marginal profit in 2019

-
Mthethwa to reveal new contractors for Mama Winnie’s Brandfort houseLocal
-
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives - deptLocal
-
SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St JohnsLocal
-
US records 71 new measles cases in week as outbreak spreadsWorld
-
Protestors burns tyres, block road with rocks in TurfonteinLocal
-
Severe flooding in KZN forces closure of some schoolsLocal
-
Mthethwa to reveal new contractors for Mama Winnie’s Brandfort houseLocal
-
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives - deptLocal
-
SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St JohnsLocal
-
Protestors burns tyres, block road with rocks in TurfonteinLocal
-
Severe flooding in KZN forces closure of some schoolsLocal
-
Teen due in court for allegedly murdering grandmotherLocal
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protestsPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
South Africa still waiting on post-apartheid promisesPolitics
-
Political parties take election campaigns to church in search of votesPolitics
-
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young votersPolitics
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
Some politicians spend their Easter weekend at churchPolitics
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
Madikizela-Mandela’s PA 'Sis Zodwa' puts on her ANC colours for DA visitPolitics
-
DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protestsPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
South Africa still waiting on post-apartheid promisesPolitics
-
South Africa: milestones in 25 years since democracyPolitics
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
Cash-strapped Fastjet forecasts marginal profit in 2019Africa
-
Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor contentLifestyle
-
Rand, bonds little changed, stocks set to open higherBusiness
-
Families, business owners count cost of Amcu strikeBusiness
-
Gordhan: Eskom not about to collapseBusiness
-
Amcu members to return to work at Sibanye gold mines after strikeBusiness
Popular Topics
-
UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark first birthdayLifestyle
-
End of ‘Avengers’ movies cloaked in high-level Hollywood secrecyLifestyle
-
Prince memoir to be released in OctoberLifestyle
-
EXPLAINER: How the world can gear up for the fight against cancerLifestyle
-
Pink will no longer post photos of kids onlineLifestyle
-
Emilia Clarke's says it 'took balls' to play Daenerys on 'Game of Thrones'Lifestyle
-
Five facts about Queen Elizabeth II as she turns 93Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West to receive top legal awardLifestyle
-
Eminem marks 11 years soberLifestyle
-
Chelsea up to fourth after frustrating Burnley drawSport
-
Good to be World Cup underdogs, says Pakistan captain SarfrazSport
-
African players in Europe: 'Diving' Salah under fireSport
-
Carter would not let New Zealand down at World Cup – HenrySport
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
Five things we learned from the Premier LeagueSport
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
Cash-strapped Fastjet forecasts marginal profit in 2019
The airline has faced numerous issues related to its dwindling cash pile and was saved from going under after striking a deal to raise funds late last year.
BENGALURU - Low-cost African airline Fastjet Plc reported a narrower first-quarter operating loss on Tuesday and said it expected to be marginally profitable in 2019, after a cash crunch nearly drove it into administration last year.
The airline has faced numerous issues related to its dwindling cash pile and was saved from going under after striking a deal to raise funds late last year.
Fastjet was also forced to divest operations in Tanzania, its home market, after battling tough trading conditions there.
“Whilst these cost-cutting measures were at times painful, our newly-sized operations provide Fastjet with a materially enhanced strategic position to pursue the growth opportunities on offer on the continent,” Chief Executive Officer Nico Bezuidenhout said.
The company reported a first-quarter underlying net operating loss of about $0.2 million, excluding a one-off item of $6.2 million related to its Zimbabwe operations.
Fastjet had posted a loss of $7.8 million a year earlier.
The company said its cash balance at March 31 was $2.9 million, of which $1.5 million was restricted cash held inside Zimbabwe.
However, it warned that its ability to repatriate funds from Zimbabwe and volatility of the Zimbabwean currency were “material risks” to its business in relation to liquidity and foreign exchange translation impacts.
Popular in Africa
-
Ramaphosa in Cairo to attend summit on Sudan, Libya2 hours ago
-
10 dead, 30 children hurt as Nigeria policeman rams car into crowd6 hours ago
-
Security issues dominate Tshisekedi’s first tour of DRC after electionone hour ago
-
Sudan's military council and opposition wrangle over transition15 hours ago
-
Why Lesotho's Chief Theko is calling for an end to Thabane's tenure3 days ago
-
Egypt to host African summits Tuesday on Sudan, Libya17 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.