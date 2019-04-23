View all in Latest
Botswana accuses Bridgette Radebe of involvement in plot against its president

South African businesswoman Bridgette Radebe will now have to apply for a visa to visit the country, where she has mining interests.

Minister Jeff Radebe and wife Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe arrive at the State of the Nation Address 2018 in Parliament, Cape Town. Picture: GCIS.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Botswana has slapped South African businesswoman Bridgette Radebe with travel restrictions after accusing her of being involved in a campaign to topple President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

This comes despite last week’s diplomatic intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also her brother-in-law.

Botswana’s immigration authorities have made good on a recent threat by that country's foreign minister to restrict Radebe's travel.

Radebe will now have to apply for a visa to visit the country, where she has mining interests.

She’s accused of trying to influence the outcome of the governing Botswana Democratic Party’s elective conference where former foreign minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi was set to challenge President Masisi.

Venson-Moitoi withdrew on the eve of the conference.

Sandton businessman Malcolm X, who was with Radebe in the alleged meeting about Venson-Moitoi’s campaign, has been slapped with the same restrictions.

In 2011, then African National Congress Youth League leader Julius Malema was banned from visiting Botswana after he vowed to topple the governing party there.

