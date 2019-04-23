Botswana accuses Bridgette Radebe of involvement in plot against its president
South African businesswoman Bridgette Radebe will now have to apply for a visa to visit the country, where she has mining interests.
JOHANNESBURG - Botswana has slapped South African businesswoman Bridgette Radebe with travel restrictions after accusing her of being involved in a campaign to topple President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
This comes despite last week’s diplomatic intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also her brother-in-law.
Botswana’s immigration authorities have made good on a recent threat by that country's foreign minister to restrict Radebe's travel.
Radebe will now have to apply for a visa to visit the country, where she has mining interests.
She’s accused of trying to influence the outcome of the governing Botswana Democratic Party’s elective conference where former foreign minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi was set to challenge President Masisi.
Venson-Moitoi withdrew on the eve of the conference.
Sandton businessman Malcolm X, who was with Radebe in the alleged meeting about Venson-Moitoi’s campaign, has been slapped with the same restrictions.
In 2011, then African National Congress Youth League leader Julius Malema was banned from visiting Botswana after he vowed to topple the governing party there.
Popular in Local
-
UPDATE: Fired SABC COO Chris Maroleng to appeal disciplinary findings
-
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives - dept
-
Clean-up, evacuations continue in flood-hit KZN
-
Drunk driver 11 times over legal limit arrested in Joburg
-
Mkhwebane considers invoking contempt proceedings against Sars
-
Death toll in KZN floods rises to 32
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.