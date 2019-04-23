-
Billiat unscathed after car accident, available for Arrows match
Khama Billiat lost control of his car after a tyre burst in the torrential rain that most of the country experienced over the long weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs talisman Khama Billiat emerged unscathed from a car accident in Johannesburg over the Easter weekend and will be available for his side's match against Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening.
Billiat lost control of his car after a tyre burst in the torrential rain that most of the country experienced over the long weekend.
The Chiefs star netted a cracking goal to help the Glamour Boys book a Nedbank Cup final spot against NFD side TS Galaxy in a 4-2 semifinal win over Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Billiat will feature against Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
