Bellavista Road in Joburg closed amid service delivery protests

Residents have been protesting since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Bellavista Road, in the south of Johannesburg, remains closed to traffic because of service delivery protests in the area.

There have been several protests in Gauteng over the past three weeks over a range of issues, including crime, housing and general services.

It’s been three weeks of demonstrations in areas including Soweto, the Vaal, West and East Rand as well as Tshwane.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There are tyres burning and rubble on Bellavista Road. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”

Earlier on Tuesday, there was another protest in Turffontein and police are still monitoring the situation.