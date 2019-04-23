Amcu members to return to work at Sibanye gold mines after strike

About 15,000 workers are expected to report for duty at the company’s Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix operations after a payless stay away that lasted almost five months.

CARLETONVILLE - Amcu-affiliated miners employed at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations are returning to work on Tuesday morning but some are going back with skepticism towards mine management and the government.

About 15,000 workers are expected to report for duty at the company’s Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix operations after a payless stay away that lasted almost five months.

Last week, the mining union abandoned its bid for a R1,000 increase for the next three years and settled on a hike of R700 for the next two years and R825 the following year.

That’s the same deal that rival unions Uasa, the NUM and Solidarity signed in November.

Khumbulani Mbotshelwa is employed at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operation on Gauteng’s West Rand.

Before his union Amcu signed a wage agreement with the mine, he and his colleagues were prepared to stay away from work for as long as possible.

"We are willing for 12 months or even 24 months. Our children have been hungry for years, even if they starve for an entire year, for them to be fed for the coming years. If we die, we die [sic]."

Mbotshelwa said that he is tired of what he calls exploitation by mine management but he also feels let down by government.

Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa said that even though they did not secure the deal they had wanted, their cause was not in vain, adding that they fought against the oppression of workers.