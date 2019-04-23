Alcohol abuse putting massive strain on CT health facilities

Emergency medical services transported over 30,000 emergency cases to hospitals between December and January, of which 23% related to violent trauma, physical violence, and accidental injury.

CAPE TOWN - High volumes of alcohol-induced trauma cases continue to place strain on state health facilities in the Cape Town metropole.

Emergency medical services transported over 30,000 emergency cases to hospitals between December and January, of which 23% related to violent trauma, physical violence, and accidental injury.

The Provincial Health Department's Monique Johnstone said they tended to see an increase in cases over weekends, especially at month-end, as well as public holidays, Easter, Christmas and New Year periods.

“Our emergency centre across the metro does not have additional stuff to deal with the increase in the load of alcohol-induced trauma cases. The treatment and medical management of these case impact on other emergency cases, which in turn contributes to longer waiting times and impacts other support staff,” said Johnstone.