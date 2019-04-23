AfriForum condemns Easter farm attacks in WC
The group said in Redelinghuys, a 72-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Thursday and in Villiersdorp, a 60-year-old woman was attacked on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group AfriForum has condemned two attacks on farms in the Western Cape over Easter.
Police have confirmed the attacks are under investigation and a 28-year-old man is in custody for the Redelinghuys incident.
AfriForum said it had recorded 15 attacks on farms across the country since Thursday.
The group's Ian Cameron said the elderly woman attacked in Redelinghuys was recovering in hospital, while the Villiersdorp victim was also wounded.
“She was beaten and hacked with machetes as it was reported. She’s got relatively bad wounds on her arms and hands.”
He said since the start of the year there had been 120 attacks on farms, including 15 murders.
“There needs to be a serious focus on creating capacity and resource building at ground level for the police and community safety institutions to be able to do more. Something like a reserve system would be fantastic.”
Cameron said there had been a significant increase in attacks over the past two years.
