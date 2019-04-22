WC police close Sedgefield dagga shop, seize goods worth R80k

Police said that despite recent changes to legislation that has legalised the private use and cultivation of dagga, the selling thereof remains prohibited.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police have closed down a shop selling all kinds of goods containing dagga in Sedgefield, near Knysna, over the weekend.

Police said that despite recent changes to legislation that has legalised the private use and cultivation of dagga, the selling thereof remains prohibited.

The police received information about the shop on Friday morning about two hours after opening their doors for business.

Goods estimated at about R80,000 have been confiscated.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "based on intelligence that was gathered, they went to the shop and when the search ensued, they found cannabis products that were packaged inside the store in different forms - cookies, sweets, oils - were confiscated to the amount of about R80,000."

A 31-year-old man from Wilderness was arrested and will appear in the Knysna Magistrates Court soon.