Water restored in Port Elizabeth wards after weekend without water

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani says water disruptions affecting nine of the municipality’s wards have been addressed.

The wards, 80% of which are in Port Elizabeth's northern areas, had been without water since Easter Friday.

Bobani said engineers worked around the clock to resolve the issue and water had been restored to the affected areas.

He said a retractor had blocked the water flowing from a reservoir.

“So that particular retractor blocked the water and then it was removed, so people started receiving water yesterday as soon as the retractor was removed,” he said.

Water tankers were dispatched to the affected communities during the disruption.

Bobani said the municipality had apologised to affected residents.