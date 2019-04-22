View all in Latest
Traffic officials braced for busy day as Easter weekend ends

Motorists have been urged to be more vigilant as many parts of the country are experiencing wet weather conditions.

Easter traffic. Picture: Twitter EWN/Traffic.
Easter traffic. Picture: Twitter EWN/Traffic.
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officials are preparing for a busy day ahead as the Easter weekend draws to a close.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s Simon Zwane said traffic was starting to pick up on major routes, including the N3 and N1 highways.

“There were 50,000 vehicles on the N1 going to Polokwane from Gauteng and we didn’t have any major incidents on those roads,” he said on Monday.

Zwane urged motorists to be more vigilant, particularly as many parts of the country are experiencing wet weather conditions.

“We are asking motorists to also take responsibility and drive with caution,” he said.

So far 500 motorists have been arrested for various offenses.

Traffic officials say drunk driving and speeding remain the main causes of road crashes as thousands of people make their way home from the Easter long weekend.

At least 14 Zion Christian Church members were injured near Delmas in Mpumalanga on Sunday night when their minibus taxi collided with a car.

Comments

