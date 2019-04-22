-
Heavy rain could lead to flash floods, warns SA Weather Service
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young voters
Top cop Sithole wants investigation into fatal shooting of KZN constable
The constable and his colleagues were patrolling along the M19 on Sunday and when they approached a parked vehicle, he was shot.
JOHANNESBURG – National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole has sent his condolences to the family of a police constable who was shot dead in Durban.
The man and his colleagues were patrolling along the M19 on Sunday and when they approached a parked vehicle, he was shot.
The suspect has handed himself over to the police and is facing a murder charge.
Sithole wants the matter to be investigated thoroughly.
His spokesperson Vish Naidoo: “A case of murder is being investigated. The national commissioner of police has conveyed his condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the deceased colleague.
“He's also tasked the acting commissioner of KZN to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted into the killing of this constable and to ensure that we get to the bottom of exactly what transpired because the information that came in initially has been very vague.”
