Santaco hopes Hout Bay taxi meeting brings sustainable operational plan

CAPE TOWN - National taxi association Santaco is expected to facilitate a meeting between taxi associations in Hout Bay on Monday.

This follows violence between rival associations in the area that claimed five lives last month.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande set up a task team in the wake of the violence in the hopes of finding long term solutions to the problems.

Santaco Western Cape chairperson Achmat Dyason is hoping that today's meeting will come up with a sustainable operational plan, to present to government officials later this week.

"The industry will then meet with all levels of government again and then ask them to legitimise all operations."

Dyason says taxi associations have promised to continue working together.

"Everybody that was present there then confirmed their commitment to the peace process while the negotiations were still happening."