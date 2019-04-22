Santaco hopes Hout Bay taxi meeting brings sustainable operational plan

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Santaco hopes Hout Bay taxi meeting brings sustainable operational plan

This follows violence between rival associations in the area that claimed five lives last month.

Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - National taxi association Santaco is expected to facilitate a meeting between taxi associations in Hout Bay on Monday.

This follows violence between rival associations in the area that claimed five lives last month.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande set up a task team in the wake of the violence in the hopes of finding long term solutions to the problems.

Santaco Western Cape chairperson Achmat Dyason is hoping that today's meeting will come up with a sustainable operational plan, to present to government officials later this week.

"The industry will then meet with all levels of government again and then ask them to legitimise all operations."

Dyason says taxi associations have promised to continue working together.

"Everybody that was present there then confirmed their commitment to the peace process while the negotiations were still happening."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA