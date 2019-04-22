SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of elections

-
The deadly Sri Lanka bombings: What happened?World
-
DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protestsPolitics
-
Huawei says launches 'world's first' 5G communications hardware for autosBusiness
-
Traffic officials braced for busy day as Easter weekend endsLocal
-
EXPLAINER: How the world can gear up for the fight against cancerLifestyle
-
KZN man kills himself after throwing relative’s body off a cliffLocal
-
DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protestsPolitics
-
Traffic officials braced for busy day as Easter weekend endsLocal
-
KZN man kills himself after throwing relative’s body off a cliffLocal
-
Man accused of murdering wife, raping step-daughter tries to kill himselfLocal
-
Easter road blocks to continue on major routes across SA, says RTMCLocal
-
19 killed on WC roads; Easter death toll expected to increaseLocal
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
South Africa still waiting on post-apartheid promisesPolitics
-
Political parties take election campaigns to church in search of votesPolitics
-
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young votersPolitics
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
Some politicians spend their Easter weekend at churchPolitics
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protestsPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
South Africa still waiting on post-apartheid promisesPolitics
-
South Africa: milestones in 25 years since democracyPolitics
-
Political parties take election campaigns to church in search of votesPolitics
-
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young votersPolitics
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
Energy expert Ted Blom: Time running out for EskomBusiness
-
Public holiday flight delays raise concerns over technical supportBusiness
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundlingBusiness
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: reportBusiness
-
Public Enterprises Dept: Eskom not on the verge of financial ruinBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Pink will no longer post photos of kids onlineLifestyle
-
Emilia Clarke's says it 'took balls' to play Daenerys on 'Game of Thrones'Lifestyle
-
Five facts about Queen Elizabeth II as she turns 93Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West to receive top legal awardLifestyle
-
Eminem marks 11 years soberLifestyle
-
Chloë Grace Moretz opposes age limit for LGBTQ educationLifestyle
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a highWorld
-
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
-
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
-
Carter would not let New Zealand down at World Cup – HenrySport
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
Five things we learned from the Premier LeagueSport
-
Paceman Hassan surprise pick in Afghanistan World Cup squadSport
-
Fognini lands maiden Masters title in Monte CarloSport
-
Folau code of conduct hearing set for 4 MaySport
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of elections
OPINION
So, the ANC's integrity commission has identified two dozen people from the party's parliamentary list as being unfit to represent the party as MPs.
It has been reported that some of the party's bigwigs, including David Mabuza and Gwede Mantashe, deputy president and chairman respectively, are on the flagged list. Let's call it the rouges' gallery.
The list also includes ANC head of Presidency Zizi Kodwa, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Zweli Mkhize. This is a significant chunk of the 86-member national executive committee (NEC) - the party's most senior decision-making body.
The fact that the ANC's commission has put together this list has created the false impression that the party can at this stage remove people from the list already submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission. The ANC and its commission do not have the authority to rearrange the list at this point. They can only rely on the conscience of their deployees: a very scarce commodity in politics. That means the party can ask its members to pull out. What are the chances?
Therefore, the ANC integrity commission report may be of no use in real terms. The commission was roped in after the list-crafting process, probably as a way to quell rising public criticism of the party line-up for Parliament. Bringing in the commission serves as a classic ruse, to create the impression that something is being done. Or simply, that it is possible to remove questionable leaders from the list.
It is not the first time for the ANC to create a smokescreen before an election.
In 2011 the party invited the public to vet potential councillors as it prepared for the local elections held that year. Many communities took up the opportunity to contribute to the party's internal processes by backing or rejecting potential councillors.
But generally, what could have been a positive step in the evolution of internal party democracy, the whole process backfired. That is because the party's gatekeepers managed to pack various lists with people who had been rejected by several communities during the public participation process. The ANC being the ANC, it pleaded with the public to vote for the lists, rouges and all, and complain to the party after the elections. It then put together a team after the poll, led by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to investigate complaints about those lists. The outcome of the probe was a gory report on the dearth of democracy in the party, with many incidents where unsavoury characters subverted processes to aid deep factional games.
But that probe was just an academic exercise as nothing was ever done about the Dlamini-Zuma report. The report, like many before it, gathered dust.
With regards to the recent integrity commission process, there's still a way to salvage its report after the elections. The NEC would need to give the commission real teeth by fortifying the terms of reference with regards to the list. For example, instead of asking it to identify the rouges, it should assign the commission to purge the MPs. It can also put them through disciplinary processes under the national disciplinary committee.
Seemingly, there is no will to do any of these things. And the current situation - the absence of a political spine among the ANC's top brass - will not suddenly change after an election. There are many events in the not-so-distant future, including the mid-term national general council next year. Those events make it difficult for an ANC president to ruffle the feathers too much.
_
_
Sam Mkokeli is a journalist and freelance contributor for Eyewitness News.
Popular in Opinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sport2 hours ago
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worse13 days ago
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promises4 days ago
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor people4 days ago
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?10 days ago
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and books11 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.