Returning Easter holidaymakers urged to drive cautiously as heavy rain predicted

-
Heavy rain could lead to flash floods, warns SA Weather ServiceLocal
-
Political parties take election campaigns to church in search of votesPolitics
-
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young votersPolitics
-
Ramaphosa condemns deadly Sri Lanka attacksLocal
-
Police probing cause of death after body found at Melkbosstrand beachLocal
-
Top cop Sithole wants investigation into fatal shooting of KZN constableLocal
-
-
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
Some politicians spend their Easter weekend at churchPolitics
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
-
Land Party threatens national shutdown if King Dalindyebo not released from jailPolitics
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
ACDP acknowledges crime remains biggest challenge for WC communitiesPolitics
-
Numsa 'shocked' at murder of SRWP’s Joseph MolatudiPolitics
-
Some politicians spend their Easter weekend at churchPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
Public holiday flight delays raise concerns over technical supportBusiness
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundlingBusiness
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: reportBusiness
-
Public Enterprises Dept: Eskom not on the verge of financial ruinBusiness
-
Maria Ramos tipped to take over Eskom unbundling process – reportBusiness
-
Kim Kardashian West to receive top legal awardLifestyle
-
Eminem marks 11 years soberLifestyle
-
Chloë Grace Moretz opposes age limit for LGBTQ educationLifestyle
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a highWorld
-
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
-
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Benzema’s treble fires Real Madrid past BilbaoSport
-
David Warner crosses 500 runs to stay atop IPL batting chartsSport
-
Everton hand woeful Manchester United 4-0 hammeringSport
-
Australia's Smith says two weeks away from full recoverySport
-
Ronaldo is '1,000% certain' to stay at JuventusSport
-
‘Incredible’ defence gives Brumbies victorySport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
Returning Easter holidaymakers urged to drive cautiously as heavy rain predicted
The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy rainfalls and strong winds in Gauteng and other provinces.
JOHANNESBURG – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging motorists making their way back from their holidays to drive cautiously due to the weather conditions.
The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy rainfalls and strong winds in Gauteng and other provinces.
It says this could lead to localised flooding in some areas.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane said: “And we want to urge those people to put their lights on as there are many people who are still driving without their headlights on.
“Improve the following distance as it is raining and the roads are slippery. We’d like to urge people to do that and make sure that they arrive safely.”
-
RTMC ‘expecting’ high traffic volumes as Easter weekend wraps up14 hours ago
-
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic congested between Joburg, Durban3 days ago
-
Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operations3 days ago
-
WC officials hoping Operation Exodus helps reduce road deaths3 days ago
-
Land Party threatens national shutdown if King Dalindyebo not released from jailone hour ago
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: report19 hours ago
-
Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundling15 hours ago
-
Public holiday flight delays raise concerns over technical supportone hour ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 20 April 2019one day ago
-
Police probing cause of death after body found at Melkbosstrand beach59 minutes ago
