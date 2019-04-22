Returning Easter holidaymakers urged to drive cautiously as heavy rain predicted

The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy rainfalls and strong winds in Gauteng and other provinces.

JOHANNESBURG – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging motorists making their way back from their holidays to drive cautiously due to the weather conditions.

It says this could lead to localised flooding in some areas.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane said: “And we want to urge those people to put their lights on as there are many people who are still driving without their headlights on.

“Improve the following distance as it is raining and the roads are slippery. We’d like to urge people to do that and make sure that they arrive safely.”