Ramaphosa condemns deadly Sri Lanka attacks

-
Heavy rain could lead to flash floods, warns SA Weather ServiceLocal
-
Political parties take election campaigns to church in search of votesPolitics
-
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young votersPolitics
-
Ramaphosa condemns deadly Sri Lanka attacksLocal
-
Police probing cause of death after body found at Melkbosstrand beachLocal
-
Top cop Sithole wants investigation into fatal shooting of KZN constableLocal
-
Heavy rain could lead to flash floods, warns SA Weather ServiceLocal
-
Political parties take election campaigns to church in search of votesPolitics
-
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young votersPolitics
-
Ramaphosa condemns deadly Sri Lanka attacksLocal
-
Police probing cause of death after body found at Melkbosstrand beachLocal
-
Top cop Sithole wants investigation into fatal shooting of KZN constableLocal
-
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young votersPolitics
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
Some politicians spend their Easter weekend at churchPolitics
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young votersPolitics
-
Land Party threatens national shutdown if King Dalindyebo not released from jailPolitics
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
ACDP acknowledges crime remains biggest challenge for WC communitiesPolitics
-
Numsa 'shocked' at murder of SRWP’s Joseph MolatudiPolitics
-
Some politicians spend their Easter weekend at churchPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Public holiday flight delays raise concerns over technical supportBusiness
-
Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling EskomPolitics
-
Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundlingBusiness
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: reportBusiness
-
Public Enterprises Dept: Eskom not on the verge of financial ruinBusiness
-
Maria Ramos tipped to take over Eskom unbundling process – reportBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Kim Kardashian West to receive top legal awardLifestyle
-
Eminem marks 11 years soberLifestyle
-
Chloë Grace Moretz opposes age limit for LGBTQ educationLifestyle
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a highWorld
-
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
-
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Benzema’s treble fires Real Madrid past BilbaoSport
-
David Warner crosses 500 runs to stay atop IPL batting chartsSport
-
Everton hand woeful Manchester United 4-0 hammeringSport
-
Australia's Smith says two weeks away from full recoverySport
-
Ronaldo is '1,000% certain' to stay at JuventusSport
-
‘Incredible’ defence gives Brumbies victorySport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
Ramaphosa condemns deadly Sri Lanka attacks
At least 290 people have been killed in a series of bombings at churches and hotels that went off on Easter Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the Sri Lanka attacks, vowing solidarity with the people of the nation.
At least 290 people have been killed in a series of bombings at churches and hotels that went off on Easter Sunday.
More than 500 people were injured, in what is believed to have been a coordinated attack.
In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa will continue to use its seat on the United Nations Security Council to "prioritise the fight against terrorism and extremist groups across the world."
The Sri Lankan government has called yesterday's deadly attacks a brand new type of terrorism.
The country hasn't experienced this level of violence since the end of its civil war ten years ago.
The military has now been deployed to guard places of worship and members of the clergy, a curfew was imposed overnight and all access to social media has been frozen.
Sri Lanka's prime minister has acknowledged that there was intelligence that suggested that such an attack might be in the planning but he's told journalists he was not kept informed about it.
The nation's housing minister said that this and other security oversights will form part of their investigation.
Popular in Local
-
Land Party threatens national shutdown if King Dalindyebo not released from jailone hour ago
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: report19 hours ago
-
Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundling15 hours ago
-
Public holiday flight delays raise concerns over technical supportone hour ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 20 April 2019one day ago
-
Police probing cause of death after body found at Melkbosstrand beachone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.