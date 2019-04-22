Ramaphosa condemns deadly Sri Lanka attacks

At least 290 people have been killed in a series of bombings at churches and hotels that went off on Easter Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the Sri Lanka attacks, vowing solidarity with the people of the nation.

More than 500 people were injured, in what is believed to have been a coordinated attack.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa will continue to use its seat on the United Nations Security Council to "prioritise the fight against terrorism and extremist groups across the world."

The Sri Lankan government has called yesterday's deadly attacks a brand new type of terrorism.

The country hasn't experienced this level of violence since the end of its civil war ten years ago.

The military has now been deployed to guard places of worship and members of the clergy, a curfew was imposed overnight and all access to social media has been frozen.

Sri Lanka's prime minister has acknowledged that there was intelligence that suggested that such an attack might be in the planning but he's told journalists he was not kept informed about it.

The nation's housing minister said that this and other security oversights will form part of their investigation.