Public holiday flight delays raise concerns over technical support
Last Wednesday and Thursday, in particular, passengers saw flights delayed throughout the day.
JOHANNESBURG – Questions are now being asked about technical support for various airlines after a number of complaints from airline passengers who have been kept waiting at airports due to flight delays this long weekend.
Passengers are arguing that this is not the first time that this has happened especially around a public holiday.
Passengers have complained about long flight delays and questions are now being asked about technical support.
On Thursday night, a passenger travelling from Joburg to Cape Town told Eyewitness News that his flight had been delayed several times only to leave later that night.
Mango has responded by saying that scheduled maintenance had overrun its planned time.
The Weekend Argus has cited sources in the aviation sector, who put the blame on South African Airways (SAA) Technical, which is a subsidiary of SAA.
It also provides services to other airlines and aviation companies.
Comair says its delays were due to problems with inventory and maintenance at the organisation dealing with their aircraft.
It has now highlighted that the airline is taking its technical business elsewhere.
The airline has a new agreement with Lufthansa Technik, but that only comes into effect in a few months’ time.
