Political parties take election campaigns to church in search of votes
President Cyril Ramaphosa took the ANC's campaign to the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and praised the role that the Methodist Church had played in the formation of the ANC more than a century ago.
JOHANNESBURG – Political parties have used the Easter weekend to continue campaigning ahead of the election on 8 May.
With just a few weeks to go until South Africans go to the polls the Africa National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and Congress of the People (Cope) tried to convince voters that they are the right choice to lead the country.
The president was accompanied by ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala.
In Port Shepstone, Ramaphosa urged congregants of the Methodist Church to keep the ANC and the government in their prayers.
Meanwhile, the Cope said that it is confident that it will have the support of the churches leading up to the elections.
The party was speaking after its members visited several churches to celebrate Easter.
And DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited HIV activist Lucky Mazibuko who has been living with the virus for almost 30 years.
He said that the country's public healthcare system needs a complete overhaul in order to serve all South African’s equally.
Sixteen years ago, Mazibuko refused to take the life-saving ARV drugs as a form of protest until they were available to all who needed them.
Mazibuko said that the fight is not over.
“I was on an oxygen mask three times, on the verge of death, demanding that treatment must be provided to all our people living with HIV. There’s still 3.5 million [people] more to go.”
In a statement on the party's website, Maimane said: "Lucky Mazibuko’s contribution to the fight against HIV and Aids, and particularly in helping break down the stigma so that more people could openly seek help and treatment, has been of immense value to all South Africans living with HIV and Aids."
WATCH: Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South Africans
