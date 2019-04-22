-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Police probing whether arson cause of latest CT train fire
Several carriages caught alight at the station on Sunday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating whether arsonists are to blame for yet another train fire at Cape Town station.
Several carriages caught alight at the station on Sunday afternoon.
The City of Cape Town's Jermaine Carelse explains: "Three fire engines, a water tanker, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff were dispatched to this incident. Upon arrival, the officer in charge discovered two trains with five carriages each alight on platform 12. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown."
Cape Town station was placed on lockdown following the blaze yesterday.
Last year, dozens of carriages were destroyed by fire, further intensifying the crisis facing Metrorail.
The rail operator has been beset by difficulties, with commuters subjected to long delays, overcrowded trains and unsafe conditions.
The state of the service has become an election flashpoint.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
