Police probing cause of death after body found at Melkbosstrand beach

Energy expert Ted Blom: Time running out for Eskom
Business
Police attended to a complaint of a body of an unknown man on the beach at Holbaai, opposite Atlantic Beach Estate.
CAPE TOWN - The Melkbosstrand police are still investigating the cause of death after the body of a man was found at Melkbosstrand beach over the weekend.
Police attended to a complaint of a body of an unknown man on the beach at Holbaai, opposite Atlantic Beach Estate.
The man appears to be in his 30’s with dreadlocks.
The police's FC van Wyk: "Members found the body of a man who appears to be in his 30s on the beach. He had dreadlocks and was wearing a blue overall, a light brown T-shirt and had one shoe on his left foot."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.