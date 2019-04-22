Police probing cause of death after body found at Melkbosstrand beach

Police attended to a complaint of a body of an unknown man on the beach at Holbaai, opposite Atlantic Beach Estate.

CAPE TOWN - The Melkbosstrand police are still investigating the cause of death after the body of a man was found at Melkbosstrand beach over the weekend.

Police attended to a complaint of a body of an unknown man on the beach at Holbaai, opposite Atlantic Beach Estate.

The man appears to be in his 30’s with dreadlocks.

The police's FC van Wyk: "Members found the body of a man who appears to be in his 30s on the beach. He had dreadlocks and was wearing a blue overall, a light brown T-shirt and had one shoe on his left foot."