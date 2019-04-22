Parties dangle jobs, free education in bid to capture young voters

Political parties are chasing the support of young people but it's a tough ask as close to six million eligible young voters will not be casting their vote.

Parties are promising jobs, free education and economic inclusivity.

Eyewitness News spoke to the youth leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA).

Six million eligible young voters are not registered, but political parties say young people cannot be written off.

EFF Student Command leader Peter Keetse said that their manifesto focuses largely on young people.

"When we say the education in South Africa must be primarily free, we really mean that young people must get an opportunity to study."

DA Youth Leader Luyolo Mphiti said that fixing the economy remains imperative.

"Economic inclusion is one of the key changes that we are advocating for as the DA Youth."

The ANC's Muhammed Sayed said that the ANC is building a non-racial society for young people.

"We will offer young people a life outside what is found on the Cape Flats."

The parties agree that poverty and crime have left many young people with little hope for the future.