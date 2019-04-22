Nzimande conveys condolences to families of those killed in Easter accidents

It's still unclear how many people have died so far but Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to announce the figures soon.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has conveyed his condolences to families and friends of those who lost their lives in road accidents during this Easter weekend.

He will be joining a road safety drive along the N3 on Monday.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase today as many make their way back from their various destinations after the Easter weekend.

The minister has urged road users to be cautious and avoid driving during peak periods.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)'s Simon Zwane said that it is waiting for the minister to announce the stats on the number of people who perished during the weekend from road accidents.

“There were too many people who were driving without their headlights on... the roads are slippery and we’d like to urge people to do that to make sure that they arrive safely.”

Five hundred and ten people died on South African roads during last year's Easter holidays, marking a 14% increase from 2017.