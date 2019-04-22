Multiple car crashes near Van Reenen's Pass lead to closure of Tugela Plaza

Major routes, including the N1 and N3, are experiencing high traffic volumes on Monday as people make their way back home after the Easter long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – The Tugela Plaza northbound has been closed as emergency services attend to three serious crashes involving multiple vehicles in the vicinity of Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 Toll Route.

The N3 Toll Concession, the company managing the N3 between Cedara and Heidelberg, has warned motorists travelling on the route after the Easter long weekend to expect delays.

17h26 #CrashUpdate: N3 6X 49.2 S (DBN Bound) near Biltong Shop: 4 LMV involved. All lanes opened. Please be patient while backlog cleares. Thank you. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 22, 2019

KZN - N3 North: Tugela Plaza: CLOSED to allow traffic management over Van Reenens pass - EXPECT A WAIT pic.twitter.com/vl6du270jE — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 22, 2019

“The rain seems to have really compounded issues,” said N3 Toll Concession’s Con Roux about peak traffic conditions on the route from KwaZulu-Natal towards Gauteng.

“In particular, we’ve had a number of crashes on Van Reenen’s Pass, as a consequence of which it became necessary to close the pass and in fact close Tugela Plaza northbound completely,” he said.

A further two crashes brought traffic to a standstill on the southbound carriageway.

Travellers are advised to either postpone their journeys or make use of alternative routes via the N11 Newcastle or R74 Winterton Bergville.

Ensuring the safety of Motorists as they travel back from their Easter holidays. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/vqMROS2BOB — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) April 22, 2019

Major routes, including the N1 and N3, recorded high traffic volumes on Monday.

Many parts of the country, including Gauteng, the Free State, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape, were experiencing heavy rain conditions.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) Simon Zwane urged motorists to be extra careful on the wet roads.

“We’d like to urge those who are driving to be careful because it’s raining,” he said.

However, Zwane said the RTMC had noted some positive behavioural changes from motorists this Easter.

The South African Weather Service has warned that the wet weather conditions could lead to flooding.

Please be safe while driving, especially through the central and south-eastern parts of the country, as the roads are slippery and rain and fog are reducing visibility in places. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has wished travellers making their way in and out of the province a safe journey as traffic volumes rise.

She called on drivers to prioritise safety and obey the rules of the road.

Nkosi-Malobane's spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane, said traffic volumes started rising on Monday afternoon and were expected to remain high until the evening as people travel back to Gauteng after the long weekend.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to appeal to our road users to be cautious on the roads and ensure that they comply with the rules as expected,” said Morwane.

The department said on Saturday alone, 68 drunk drivers were detained while 19 pedestrians were also arrested on freeways.

On Sunday, Gauteng traffic police’s high-speed unit arrested 11 speedsters for failing to follow the prescribed maximum limit of 120km per hour on freeways.