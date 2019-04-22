Man accused of murdering wife, raping step-daughter tries to kill himself

The 52-year-old man was arrested near Alice at the weekend after several days on the run.

JOHANNESBURG - An Eastern Cape man accused of murdering his wife and raping his step-daughter is under observation in hospital after he apparently tried to kill himself.

“He was arrested and taken to hospital after imbibing a substance that caused him to collapse,” said police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

Tonjeni said the man was expected in court to face charges of murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm as soon as he recovers.