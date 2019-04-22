Madikizela-Mandela’s PA 'Sis Zodwa' puts on her ANC colours for DA visit
DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Sis Zodwa - as she is affectionately known - at her home in Dobsonville, Soweto, where he also comes from.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has paid tribute to late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her long-time personal assistant Zodwa Zwane.
Zwane welcomed the DA leader dressed in her ANC colours.
He said he chose Easter Monday for the visit as it is the same holiday on which Madikizela-Mandela died last year, and to express his condolences on the passing of Zwane's brother.
DA Leader @MmusiMaimane and Youth Leader, @LuyoloMphithi have arrived at the house of Sis' Zodwa Zwane, who used to be the Personal Assistant to the late struggle icon, Winnie Maidkizela Mandela, in Dobsonville, Soweto. pic.twitter.com/FA0XzZzn3T— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 22, 2019
Maimane said Madikizela-Mandela’s contribution to the future of the country would never be forgotten.
“The second reason I came is because I wanted to come and say thank you. The people of Dobsonville are indeed truly proud of the work that you have done,” Maimane told Zwane.
