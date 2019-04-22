View all in Latest
Madikizela-Mandela’s PA 'Sis Zodwa' puts on her ANC colours for DA visit

DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Sis Zodwa - as she is affectionately known - at her home in Dobsonville, Soweto, where he also comes from.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane visits Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's long-time personal assistant Zodwa Zwane at her home in Dobsonville, Soweto. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane visits Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s long-time personal assistant Zodwa Zwane at her home in Dobsonville, Soweto. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has paid tribute to late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her long-time personal assistant Zodwa Zwane.

Maimane visited Sis Zodwa - as she is affectionately known - at her home in Dobsonville, Soweto, where he also comes from.

Zwane welcomed the DA leader dressed in her ANC colours.

He said he chose Easter Monday for the visit as it is the same holiday on which Madikizela-Mandela died last year, and to express his condolences on the passing of Zwane's brother.

Maimane said Madikizela-Mandela’s contribution to the future of the country would never be forgotten.

“The second reason I came is because I wanted to come and say thank you. The people of Dobsonville are indeed truly proud of the work that you have done,” Maimane told Zwane.

