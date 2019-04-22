KZN man kills himself after throwing relative’s body off a cliff

A case of murder and an inquest have been opened after a KwaZulu-Natal man confessed to being responsible for the death of a relative and then shooting himself.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a murder-suicide after Sinenkosi Zondi (26) died while a relative was taking him to hospital.

“The suspect had tried to transport the victim to hospital. The victim died on the way to hospital. The suspect decided to throw the body off a cliff,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

She said after making the confession to Zondi’s parents, the suspect then shot himself.

A case of murder and an inquest have been opened for further investigation.