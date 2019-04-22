KZN church awaits outcome of investigation into deadly wall collapse

Thirteen people died and 16 were injured during the tragedy on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG – The Pentecostal Holiness Church says that it is awaiting the outcome of the investigation to find out what was the cause of the wall collapse in Empangeni.

Thirteen people died and 16 were injured during the tragedy on Thursday night.

Congregants had been attending a Passover service when the wall came down.

The leader of the church has thanked the government and political parties for the support they gave the church and affected families.

Following the tragic incident where 13 lives were lost, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has called for an investigation into the safety of a church building.

A preliminary report by the Cooperative Governance Department in the province has cited heavy rainfall as a possible cause for the wall collapse.

Authorities are now investigating whether the building was structurally sound.

A memorial service for those who died will be held on Thursday, with the funeral over the weekend.