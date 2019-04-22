Heavy rain could lead to flash floods, warns SA Weather Service

Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for Gauteng, the Free State, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Services is warning of heavy rainfall this week around parts of the country which could lead to flash floods.

Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for Gauteng, the Free State, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says: “We expect that the kind of severe thunderstorms we’re going to see will be those of strong winds which could potentially cause damages and we also expect some hailstorm.”