Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling Eskom

Good party leader Patricia de Lille said that it is foolish to invest more money into Eskom, who she says cannot be trusted with public funds.

FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille (in white). Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille (in white). Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille supports the idea of unbundling Eskom.

She said that Eskom needs to be broken up into at least two companies, one for distribution and the other for electricity generation.

De Lille is also hammering on the push for Eskom to make use of renewable energy.

She spoke to Eyewitness News on her plans to fix the ailing power utility.

Patricia de Lille said that it is foolish to invest more money into Eskom, who she says cannot be trusted with public funds.

"It needs to be broken up, at least into two - the one for distribution and the other for generation."

De Lille wants government to invest in home solar systems to increase its generation capacity.

She said that her plan is to make homes less dependent on Eskom.

"Use what you need and then you can put the reserve back onto the grid. To me, that is the ultimate solution."

De Lille believes the country has enough expertise to fix Eskom.

