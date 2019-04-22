Good's De Lille backs idea of unbundling Eskom
Good party leader Patricia de Lille said that it is foolish to invest more money into Eskom, who she says cannot be trusted with public funds.
CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille supports the idea of unbundling Eskom.
She said that Eskom needs to be broken up into at least two companies, one for distribution and the other for electricity generation.
De Lille is also hammering on the push for Eskom to make use of renewable energy.
She spoke to Eyewitness News on her plans to fix the ailing power utility.
"It needs to be broken up, at least into two - the one for distribution and the other for generation."
De Lille wants government to invest in home solar systems to increase its generation capacity.
She said that her plan is to make homes less dependent on Eskom.
"Use what you need and then you can put the reserve back onto the grid. To me, that is the ultimate solution."
De Lille believes the country has enough expertise to fix Eskom.
