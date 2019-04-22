View all in Latest
Easter road blocks to continue on major routes across SA, says RTMC

At least 500 motorists have been arrested for various offences over the Easter long weekend.

Law enforcement officers operate a roadblock on the N3 Marianhill Toll Plaza. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
Law enforcement officers operate a roadblock on the N3 Marianhill Toll Plaza. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – At least 500 motorists have been arrested for various offences over the Easter long weekend.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says most were handcuffed for driving under the influence.

The highest speed recorded was in Gauteng where a motorist was caught driving at over 190km/h.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane said that roadblocks will continue on major routes across the country as traffic is expected to increase later on Monday.

“As we look at the build-up now as people make their way back to Gauteng, we’d like to urge those on the roads to be careful because it’s raining and we urge them to have their headlights on and keep a safe following distance.”

It's unclear at this stage what the national death toll stands at for the long weekend, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will make that announcement soon.

