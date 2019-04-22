DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protests
The DA’s Solly Msimanga has opened a case against the ANC for allegedly instigating violence and accused the governing party of seeking to use the protests in Alexandra to influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says the party has received an undertaking from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole that he will monitor investigations into the involvement of the African National Congress (ANC) in recent protests in Alexandra.
Msimanga opened a case against the ANC for allegedly instigating violence and accused the governing party of seeking to use the protests to influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.
Msimanga said a search operation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department led to the discovery of an ANC-branded vehicle loaded with old tyres. It is suspected that the tyres were for barricading roads as part of the shutdown. He said one of the occupants in the vehicle who was arrested was a known ANC member.
He said Sitole had written a letter to him assuring the DA that he would provide feedback on progress made.
ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete called Msimanga’s criminal charge an unsuccessful attempt at deflecting attention away from the DA’s service delivery failures in Alexandra and Mayor Herman Mashaba’s blatant refusal to account.
Popular in Politics
-
South Africa still waiting on post-apartheid promises
-
Land Party threatens national shutdown if King Dalindyebo not released from jail
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: report
-
Maria Ramos tipped to take over Eskom unbundling process – report
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of elections
-
South Africa: milestones in 25 years since democracy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.