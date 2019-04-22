DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protests

The DA’s Solly Msimanga has opened a case against the ANC for allegedly instigating violence and accused the governing party of seeking to use the protests in Alexandra to influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says the party has received an undertaking from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole that he will monitor investigations into the involvement of the African National Congress (ANC) in recent protests in Alexandra.

Msimanga opened a case against the ANC for allegedly instigating violence and accused the governing party of seeking to use the protests to influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.

Msimanga said a search operation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department led to the discovery of an ANC-branded vehicle loaded with old tyres. It is suspected that the tyres were for barricading roads as part of the shutdown. He said one of the occupants in the vehicle who was arrested was a known ANC member.

He said Sitole had written a letter to him assuring the DA that he would provide feedback on progress made.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete called Msimanga’s criminal charge an unsuccessful attempt at deflecting attention away from the DA’s service delivery failures in Alexandra and Mayor Herman Mashaba’s blatant refusal to account.