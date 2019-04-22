CT train fire may have been deliberate, says WC Transport MEC
Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant said that video footage from the Cape Town train station shows that Sunday's incident may have been deliberate.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says that police need to get to the root cause of train torchings.
Two trains were burnt at Cape Town station on Sunday, destroying several carriages.
This is the first incident of its type in almost six months.
A boost in security by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), provincial and local government last year, led to several months of respite from major damage to Metrorail property.
Last year, Prasa told Parliament that it has suffered losses in the region of R636 million due to train fires over the last three-and-a-half years.
The Western Cape has contributed to 71% of these losses.
He says the video places two people, acting suspiciously, at the scene of the crime.
"Until we get to the root cause of this of what is behind, we're always going to be throwing public money at trying to repair the situation, instead of actually dealing with the root cause."
Grant said that police are investigating the incident.
