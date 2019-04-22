View all in Latest
19 killed on WC roads; Easter death toll expected to increase

Most of the people who died on the province's roads over the weekend were pedestrians.

A Western Cape traffic official conducts vehicle checks and random breath testing operations. Picture: @WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter.
A Western Cape traffic official conducts vehicle checks and random breath testing operations. Picture: @WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nineteen people have been killed on the Western Cape's roads since the start of the long weekend.

And the Easter weekend traffic rush is still far from over as thousands of holiday-makers make their way back home.

Most of the people who died on the province's roads over the weekend were pedestrians.

And Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said that the number's likely to rise as the exodus home gets into full swing.

"There's still a whole day and a whole night ahead of us and that's why we are urging motorists to come on board with us and not taking unnecessary chances. Last year we had 27 fatalities on our roads and this year up to 6am this morning we had 19 fatalities."

Africa that said it is still too early to compare this year's statistics with last year's Easter weekend.

He has warned motorists about extremely strong cross winds just outside the Huguenot Tunnel where a heavy truck has been blown over on the bridge near Paarl.

Drivers of vehicles with caravans and trucks have been urged to avoid the tunnel.

