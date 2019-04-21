View all in Latest
Violent protests break out in Riverlae

It’s understood the demonstrators have damaged a section of the Gautrain station and traffic lights.

Demonstrators in Riverlea damaged a section of the Gautrain station during violent protests on 21 April. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
Demonstrators in Riverlea damaged a section of the Gautrain station during violent protests on 21 April. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Violent protests have broken out at Riverlae by people from the Zama Impilo informal settlement.

It’s understood the demonstrators have damaged a section of the Gautrain station and traffic lights.

Law enforcement officials are on the scene.

Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Wayne Minnaar: “They damaged a Gautrain station on Commando Road, as well as traffic lights. Motorists are advised to avoid Commando Road between Main Reef and Albertina Sisulu Road. Officers are on the scene diverting traffic.”

The demonstrations come a day after protests broke out near Eldorado Park and Nasrec.

