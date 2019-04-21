Violent protests break out in Riverlae
It’s understood the demonstrators have damaged a section of the Gautrain station and traffic lights.
JOHANNESBURG - Violent protests have broken out at Riverlae by people from the Zama Impilo informal settlement.
It’s understood the demonstrators have damaged a section of the Gautrain station and traffic lights.
Law enforcement officials are on the scene.
Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Wayne Minnaar: “They damaged a Gautrain station on Commando Road, as well as traffic lights. Motorists are advised to avoid Commando Road between Main Reef and Albertina Sisulu Road. Officers are on the scene diverting traffic.”
The demonstrations come a day after protests broke out near Eldorado Park and Nasrec.
⚠️ADVISORY⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) April 21, 2019
Reports of protests at Zamimpilo Informal Settlement on Commando Rd btwn Main Reef & Albertina Sisulu Rd, please exercise extreme caution when travelling in that area, @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService officers are present monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/0z5mmpxg1c
