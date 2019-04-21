Two trains on fire at Cape Town station

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Two trains on fire at Cape Town station

The smell of smoke is heavy in and around the Cape Town CBD where firefighters, paramedics and safety officers are on the scene.

City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service personnel respond to a fire at the Cape Town station. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service personnel respond to a fire at the Cape Town station. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two trains are on fire at the Cape Town station.

The blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon.

The smell of smoke is heavy in and around the Cape Town CBD where firefighters, paramedics and safety officers are on the scene.

The station has since been placed on lockdown.

“On Sunday afternoon, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a train alight at Cape Town railway station. Three fire engines, one water tanker, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the officer in charge discovered two trains, with five carriages each, alight on platform 12, ” City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said.

No injuries have been reported, so far.

It’s unclear if arsonists are to blame.

In 2018, Metrorail was hit by a series of train fires.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA