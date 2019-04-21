Two trains on fire at Cape Town station

The smell of smoke is heavy in and around the Cape Town CBD where firefighters, paramedics and safety officers are on the scene.

CAPE TOWN - Two trains are on fire at the Cape Town station.

The blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon.

The smell of smoke is heavy in and around the Cape Town CBD where firefighters, paramedics and safety officers are on the scene.

The station has since been placed on lockdown.

“On Sunday afternoon, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a train alight at Cape Town railway station. Three fire engines, one water tanker, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the officer in charge discovered two trains, with five carriages each, alight on platform 12, ” City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said.

No injuries have been reported, so far.

It’s unclear if arsonists are to blame.

In 2018, Metrorail was hit by a series of train fires.