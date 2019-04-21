Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: report

According to the 'City Press', forensic reports show senior executives and junior level staff are allegedly behind widespread corruption at the parastatal.

JOHANNESBURG - Several officials at state-owned Transnet are facing allegations of taking billions of rands in kickbacks.

According to the City Press, forensic reports showed that senior executives and junior level staff were allegedly behind widespread corruption at the parastatal.

The Sunday newspaper revealed that this was contained in a document that the parastatal submitted to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry where chairman Popo Molefe is expected to testify.

According to the City Press, Molefe and acting CEO Tau Morwe are expected to shed more light at the state capture inquiry about the corruption at Transnet.

It's reported that a dossier called 'Tainted Deals and Kickbacks' showed that over R8 billion in kickbacks were paid in 10 lucrative contracts between 2012 and 2017.

There were also allegations that R92.6 million in bribes were apparently laundered through Gupta-owned Homix from Transnet's telecommunications service deal with Neotel.

A forensic report compiled between 2016 and last year showed how junior staff who earned R350,000 more a year managed to buy luxury cars and houses for cash.

The report also showed how Transnet's money was wasted on tender irregularities.