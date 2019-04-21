View all in Latest
Toll in Sri Lanka blasts rises to 156, including 35 foreigners - police

A hospital source said Americans, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts, which also injured hundreds of people.

Sri Lankan police stand at the site of an explosion in a restaurant area of the luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on 21 April 2019. At least 156 people were killed April 21 in a string of blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter services, a police official told AFP. Picture: AFP
Sri Lankan police stand at the site of an explosion in a restaurant area of the luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on 21 April 2019. At least 156 people were killed April 21 in a string of blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter services, a police official told AFP. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

COLOMBO - The toll in a string of blasts Sunday at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka has risen to at least 156, including 35 foreigners, a police official told AFP.

A hospital source said Americans, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts, which also injured hundreds of people.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the string of blasts on Sunday as "cowardly" and said the government was working to "contain the situation."

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today," he said in a tweet from his verified account.

"I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong... The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."

