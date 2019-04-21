Severe thunderstorms expected to hit Gauteng this afternoon

A 60% chance of rainfall has been forecasted in Johannesburg, the Midvaal, and the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng and other parts of the country will be hit by severe thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

“We have forecasted thunderstorms over Gauteng and we are expecting a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms over the City of Johannesburg, Midvaal, as well as Sedibeng, including the West Rand. In the Tshwane municipality there’s a 30% chance of rainfall,” said senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 21.4.2019 pic.twitter.com/5hpPaXdhTS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2019