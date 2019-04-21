SA's healthcare system needs complete overhaul, says Maimane

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

SA's healthcare system needs complete overhaul, says Maimane

The DA leader was speaking during his visit to the home of HIV activist Lucky Mazibuko in Soweto on Saturday.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane pays tribute to Lucky Mazibuko for his contribution towards the fight against HIV and Aids. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane pays tribute to Lucky Mazibuko for his contribution towards the fight against HIV and Aids. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the country’s public healthcare system needs a complete overhaul in order to serve all South Africans equally.

Maimane was speaking during his visit to the home of HIV activist Lucky Mazibuko in Soweto on Saturday. The DA presented Mazibuko with a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the fight against the virus.

Mazibuko has been living with the disease for almost 30 years.

Maimane said there are South African who don’t have access to life-saving drugs.

“With those who are outstanding, we are not certain that they are getting treatment that they need. On behalf of the DA and as a proud South African, I felt it was important to me to come and recognise the great activism and the work that has been done by Lucky Mazibuko,” he said.

Mazibuko agreed with Maimane. Sixteen years ago, he refused to take the life-saving ARV drugs as a form of protest until they were available to all who needed them.

Mazibuko said the fight was not over.

“I was on an oxygen mask three times, on a verge of death. Demanding that treatment must be provided to all our people living with HIV. There’s still 3.5 million [people] more to go.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA