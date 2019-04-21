SA's healthcare system needs complete overhaul, says Maimane
The DA leader was speaking during his visit to the home of HIV activist Lucky Mazibuko in Soweto on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the country’s public healthcare system needs a complete overhaul in order to serve all South Africans equally.
Maimane was speaking during his visit to the home of HIV activist Lucky Mazibuko in Soweto on Saturday. The DA presented Mazibuko with a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the fight against the virus.
"We are living in a time now where so many of our heroes have been forgotten.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 20, 2019
Many South Africans are living today because of the struggle of activists like Lucky Mazibuko." - @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/6gZ92OTx39
Mazibuko has been living with the disease for almost 30 years.
Maimane said there are South African who don’t have access to life-saving drugs.
“With those who are outstanding, we are not certain that they are getting treatment that they need. On behalf of the DA and as a proud South African, I felt it was important to me to come and recognise the great activism and the work that has been done by Lucky Mazibuko,” he said.
Mazibuko agreed with Maimane. Sixteen years ago, he refused to take the life-saving ARV drugs as a form of protest until they were available to all who needed them.
Mazibuko said the fight was not over.
“I was on an oxygen mask three times, on a verge of death. Demanding that treatment must be provided to all our people living with HIV. There’s still 3.5 million [people] more to go.”
