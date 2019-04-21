RTMC ‘expecting’ high traffic volumes as Easter weekend wraps up
As holidaymakers make their way back home after the Easter long weekend, the Road Traffic Management Corporation says it’s expecting traffic volumes to pick up.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - As holidaymakers make their way back home after the Easter long weekend, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it’s expecting traffic volumes to pick up.
The RTMC expects traffic on all major routes leading to and from Gauteng to increase from Sunday.
It’s urging motorists to adhere to the rules of the roads.
This as the South African Weather Office warned that heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over the next 24 hours.
At the same time, 17 people lost their lives in collisions on Western Cape roads since the start of the Easter weekend.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says, so far, 11 pedestrians were killed while three drivers and three passengers died in collisions.
Africa says roadblocks were conducted across the province: “We’ve had different roadblocks on our main and national routes, and we stopped over 1,800 vehicles. Over 400 drivers were tested for alcohol and 33 drunk drivers were arrested.”
