Numsa 'shocked' at murder of SRWP’s Joseph Molatudi

Joseph Molatudi was allegedly shot and killed at his home in Finetown on Wednesday in front of his wife and children.

FILE: Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. Picture: @phakxx/Twitter
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has expressed shock after a member of its newly-formed political wing was murdered.

A member of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP), Joseph Molatudi, was allegedly shot and killed at his home in Finetown on Wednesday in front of his wife and children.

The gunmen allegedly stole his laptop and cellphone during the attack.

The SRWP said it was deeply saddened by the loss.

Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with them [family]. We condemn these faceless, nameless operatives who killed one of our own. We call on the South African Police Service to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who robbed the family of a devoted father and husband.”

