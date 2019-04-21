Kim Kardashian West to receive top legal award

The 38-year-old reality star and her attorney were sent letters praising them for their "life-changing" work.

LONDON - Kim Kardashian West is being recognised for her "life-changing" work on prison reform with a prestigious award.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will receive the Women Leadership in Law Award along with her lawyer Shawn Holley, after they successfully petitioned US President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the First Step Act being passed.

According to TMZ.com, the pair will be handed their awards, which are sponsored by The California Lawyer and the Daily Journal, at a conference in Beverly Hills next month.

They were told: "You both are truly inspirational, and your work has been life-changing."

The KKW Beauty businesswoman - who briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles, but doesn't hold a degree as she never graduated - is studying to be a lawyer and began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm last summer and hopes to take her bar exams in 2022.

Earlier this week, Kim passed her Tort law, and should she "pass the bar" she has already been offered a job by attorney Robert Shapiro - who worked with her late father Robert Kardashian.

The 76-year-old legal eagle, a senior partner in the Los Angeles-based law firm Glaser Weil Fink Jacobs Howard Avchen & Shapiro, LLP., worked alongside her dad as part of the famous "Dream Team" who successfully defended O. J. Simpson in 1995, from the charges that he murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend in 1994.

He believes Kim will make a "sensational lawyer" and said she would be more than welcome to join his team if she aces her exams.

He said: "You know what? Once she passes the bar, she will always have a job at my law firm.

"I think she will be a sensational lawyer."