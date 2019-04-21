View all in Latest
Explosions hit 2 Sri Lankan churches, 2 hotels at Easter - police

The hotels and one of the churches are in the nation's capital Colombo. The other church is in Negombo, north of Colombo.

One of the two Sri Lankan churches hit by explosions on Easter Sunday wounding several people. Picture: Shehan Lee/ Facebook
One of the two Sri Lankan churches hit by explosions on Easter Sunday wounding several people. Picture: Shehan Lee/ Facebook
45 minutes ago

COLOMBO - Two Sri Lankan churches and two hotels were hit by explosions on Easter Sunday, wounding several people, police sources said.

The hotels and one of the churches are in the nation's capital Colombo. The other church is in Negombo, north of Colombo.

A source in the police bomb squad said that one of the explosions was at St Anthony's Church in Kochcikade, Colombo. "Our people are engaged in evacuating the casualties," the source said.

Sources from two leading tourist hotels in Colombo also confirmed the explosions but did not give any details.

Colombo National hospital said several wounded had been brought in for treatment.

St. Sebastian's church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo posted pictures of destruction inside the church on its Facebook page, showing blood on pews and the floor, and requested help from the public.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

