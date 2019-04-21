Explosions hit 2 Sri Lankan churches, 2 hotels at Easter - police

-
Comair, Numsa fail to reach wage settlementLocal
-
Deputy President David Mabuza to attend ZCC service at MoriaPolitics
-
US arrests rightwing militia member said to detain migrantsWorld
-
Anger at poor public services 25 years into SA democracyPolitics
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 20 April 2019Local
-
Panel finalising report on SA land reform - Vuyo MahlatiLocal
-
Deputy President David Mabuza to attend ZCC service at MoriaPolitics
-
Anger at poor public services 25 years into SA democracyPolitics
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 20 April 2019Local
-
Panel finalising report on SA land reform - Vuyo MahlatiLocal
-
DA’s Alf Lees says Eskom is on the brink of collapseBusiness
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
Anger at poor public services 25 years into SA democracyPolitics
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
SRWP’s Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, childrenPolitics
-
Fight to get HIV+ people on ARVs not over, says activist MazibukoPolitics
-
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govtPolitics
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statisticsPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
DA’s Alf Lees says Eskom is on the brink of collapseBusiness
-
IMF gives Mozambique $118.2m credit to rebuild after Cyclone IdaiBusiness
-
Numsa expects Labour Court to provide clarifty on Comair strike interdictLocal
-
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a highWorld
-
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
-
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
-
‘Incredible’ defence gives Brumbies victorySport
-
Atletico extend lead over Real with narrow win over EibarSport
-
Nadal crashes out to Fognini in Monte Carlo semi-finalsSport
-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans MarathonSport
-
Error ridden Stormers lose to brave BrumbiesSport
-
City back on top after tense win over SpursSport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
Explosions hit 2 Sri Lankan churches, 2 hotels at Easter - police
The hotels and one of the churches are in the nation's capital Colombo. The other church is in Negombo, north of Colombo.
COLOMBO - Two Sri Lankan churches and two hotels were hit by explosions on Easter Sunday, wounding several people, police sources said.
The hotels and one of the churches are in the nation's capital Colombo. The other church is in Negombo, north of Colombo.
A source in the police bomb squad said that one of the explosions was at St Anthony's Church in Kochcikade, Colombo. "Our people are engaged in evacuating the casualties," the source said.
Sources from two leading tourist hotels in Colombo also confirmed the explosions but did not give any details.
Colombo National hospital said several wounded had been brought in for treatment.
St. Sebastian's church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo posted pictures of destruction inside the church on its Facebook page, showing blood on pews and the floor, and requested help from the public.
There were no immediate claims of responsibility.
Popular in World
-
US arrests rightwing militia member said to detain migrants2 hours ago
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a high16 hours ago
-
Suicide bombers attack Afghan ministry in Kabul13 hours ago
-
London climate protest arrests top 70014 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka bus explosion injures 19, including military personnel - military424 days ago
-
China draws up tighter rules on human gene and embryo trials - report12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.