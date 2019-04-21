Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundling

In an attempt to stabilise Eskom, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in 2018 that the power utility would be split into three parts.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says unbundling Eskom is still on the cards, and it’s not aware that outgoing Absa CEO Maria Ramos is being considered to oversee the process.

This comes after a Sunday Times report that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was considering Ramos to lead the splitting of Eskom into three state-owned companies.

In March, Eskom was forced to turn to the government for an emergency bailout after failing to secure an R7 billion loan from the China Development Bank.

In an attempt to stabilise Eskom, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in 2018 that the power utility would be split into three parts.

Speculation was rife that Mboweni wanted Ramos as chief reorganisation officer to oversee the unbundling.

Gordhan’s spokesperson Adrian Lackay wouldn’t be drawn on the speculation and said the focus was to stabilise Eskom.

“That process must not take effort because you want to ensure that Eskom’s debts are properly investigated and profitable assets are moved to one side and generate money.”

The power utility has been in dire financial straits with capacity issues which saw the parastatal implement unprecedented stage four load shedding in March.