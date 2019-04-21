View all in Latest
Eight arrested in connection with Sri Lanka blasts - PM

A total of eight blasts tore through high-end hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on Sunday, in the worst violence since the country’s civil war ended a decade ago.

Sri Lankan police stand at the site of an explosion in a restaurant area of the luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on 21 April 2019. Picture: AFP.
Sri Lankan police stand at the site of an explosion in a restaurant area of the luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on 21 April 2019. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

COLOMBO - Eight people have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly blasts that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday, the country’s prime minister said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said “so far the names that have come up are local,” but that investigators would look into whether the attackers had any “overseas links”.

He also acknowledged that “information was there” about possible attacks.

“While this goes on we must also look into why adequate precautions were not taken,” he said.

But he said the government’s first priority would be to “apprehend the terrorists.”
“First and foremost, we have to ensure that terrorism does not lift its head in Sri Lanka.”

A total of eight blasts tore through high-end hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on Sunday, in the worst violence since the country’s civil war ended a decade ago.

At least two of the blasts involved suicide bombers, sources told AFP.

