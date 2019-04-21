View all in Latest
EC police arrest man for allegedly killing wife, raping stepdaughter

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday after being on the run for 48 hours.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his wife and raped his stepdaughter.

The incident occurred in Middledrift near East London on Thursday.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday after being on the run for 48 hours.

He is due to appear in court next week.

At the same time, police arrested a man for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Manenberg, Cape Town.

The 30-year-old was arrested during routine patrols held in the area on Saturday night.

police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to see if it could be linked to the commission of other crimes. The suspect was detained on possession of firearm and ammunition. He is due to appear at the Athlone Magistrates Court on 23 April.”

