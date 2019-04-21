View all in Latest
Deputy President David Mabuza to attend ZCC service at Moria

The deputy president is expected to join thousands of congregants to observe the Easter Sunday pilgrimage.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza is set to attend a service at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Moria, Limpopo, on Sunday.

Mabuza is expected to join thousands of congregants to observe the Easter Sunday pilgrimage.

This would be the deputy president’s second visit to the church which forms part of the African National Congress (ANC)’s campaign ahead of the general elections set for 8 May.

Other political parties have also been visiting various churches across the country this Easter weekend.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has no set programme on Sunday, Mabuza will be in Limpopo.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, who is also a pastor, is expected to be at the Grace Bible Church in Johannesburg.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema will also be attending church on Sunday for prayers ahead of the elections.

