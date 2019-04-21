CT woman arrested for stolen firearm possession, ammunition

The officers were patrolling Roosendal Avenue when they saw the woman put an object through the fence of the Roosendal Primary School as soon as she saw them.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town metro police have arrested a woman for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The officers were patrolling Roosendal Avenue when they saw the woman put an object through the fence of the Roosendal Primary School as soon as she saw them.

One of the officers stopped and searched her while the other looked in the area where she had placed the object.

Metro Police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons said: “The officers found a 9mm firearm with seven rounds of ammunition. The woman was immediately arrested and taken to Delft police station. The firearm was checked by police and found to have been reported stolen in Mitchells Plain in 2015.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 42-year-old man in Kayamandi on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said: “Few minutes late, multiple shots were heard and the suspect was found lying on the ground. The suspects fled, and the police are investigating a case of murder.”