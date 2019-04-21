Comair, Numsa fail to reach wage settlement
The airline and union have been engaged in talks after the Labour Court reserved judgement on Thursday and stopped Numsa from striking.
JOHANNESBURG - Comair says it is disappointed that a settlement has not been reached with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on wage negotiations.
The airline and union have been engaged in talks after the Labour Court reserved judgement on Thursday and stopped Numsa from striking.
Both Numsa and Comair will now have to wait for the court to grant a final judgement on Comair’s application for an interdict against a potential strike.
The airline said it had contingency plans to ensure that operations continue.
Numsa is demanding equal pay for employees doing the same work.
On Friday, Numsa met with Comair under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration in an attempt to resolve the dispute.
“It’s unfair that some workers are being paid much more than others for doing the same work. As Numsa, we remain hopeful that we will find one another so that we will not have to resort to strike action once again,” said Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.
The Labour Court is expected to rule on the matter on Tuesday.
Popular in Local
-
DA’s Alf Lees says Eskom is on the brink of collapse
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 20 April 2019
-
Anger at poor public services 25 years into SA democracy
-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans Marathon
-
Deputy President David Mabuza to attend ZCC service at Moria
-
Panel finalising report on SA land reform - Vuyo Mahlati
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.