Comair, Numsa fail to reach wage settlement

JOHANNESBURG - Comair says it is disappointed that a settlement has not been reached with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on wage negotiations.

The airline and union have been engaged in talks after the Labour Court reserved judgement on Thursday and stopped Numsa from striking.

Both Numsa and Comair will now have to wait for the court to grant a final judgement on Comair’s application for an interdict against a potential strike.

The airline said it had contingency plans to ensure that operations continue.

Numsa is demanding equal pay for employees doing the same work.

On Friday, Numsa met with Comair under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

“It’s unfair that some workers are being paid much more than others for doing the same work. As Numsa, we remain hopeful that we will find one another so that we will not have to resort to strike action once again,” said Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

The Labour Court is expected to rule on the matter on Tuesday.